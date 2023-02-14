Site of controversial Cronulla nightclub Fusion, ‘killed by Covid’ up for sale

The site of controversial former nightclub Fusion is up for sale.

Initially up for commercial sale in November 2021, the former site of the Fusion nightclub at Level 1, Lot 2/84-86 Cronulla St in Cronulla remains for sale.

During its tenure as a nightclub, the commercial site experienced a tumultuous time.

Fusion was listed on the Liquor and Gaming NSW’s violent venues list from the period from July 1st, 2017 to June 30, 2018 when there were 12 alcohol-related assaults in and around the premises.

Fusion was closed in 2020 during the pandemic, with the proprietors revealing plans to reopen with a new name and look in half the previous space.

The plans never eventuated, with the nightclub going up for commercial sale one year later.

The 726 sqm site has been listed via the Colliers team of Trent Gallagher and Edward McFarland.

HTL Property’s director of the Asia Pacific Region Andrew Jolliffe said the landscape for pubs and nightclubs tends to differ.

“The national transactional landscape has been very fertile, with multiple sales registered in SA, NSW and QLD already, and at a consolidated dollar value materially in excess of the same period last year; which of course was a record year for the industry at $2.2bn,” he said.

“Nightclub sales have been less prolific by comparison, albeit that is representative of the lower volume in operation, As a subset of the hospitality asset class however, nightclubs, cocktail bars and entertainment venues are enjoying substantially increased patronage based upon the relaxation of travel and safe distancing laws; and the return of entertainment driven socialising.”

Situated in the centre of Cronulla’s main retail strip, the 726 sqm site is located above a Woolworths supermarket and has an existing 3am liquor and nightclub license.

The former nightclub also enjoys a large volume of foot and vehicular traffic, and is located 240 metres from the Cronulla train station.

Expressions of Interest for the commercial site will close in March next month, with the successful buyer obtaining the site as a vacant possession.

