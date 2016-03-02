VIDEO: Take one last look around White Bay Power Station

In a few short months the White Bay Power Station’s ticket will be stamped as the likely site of Sydney’s newest jobs and office precinct.

And while retaining and preserving the power station’s heritage will form a key part of any plan to redevelop the site, you’ll never see it in its current guise again.

13 proposals: Developers queue up for White Bay Power Station

As part of the request for proposals process, which saw 13 developers put their hands up for the rights to transform the station and its surrounding land, UrbanGrowth NSW released a virtual tour of the defunct coal-fired facility, which closed its doors in 1983.

The video provides a fascinating and eerie glimpse of a bygone industrial era, with the station dating way back to 1917 and much of its equipment still inside today.

WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR BELOW

The 10ha site to the west of Sydney Harbour was opened up to developers in October as part of a request for proposals process to establish its best use and design

It has been touted as a potential “knowledge-intensive jobs hub”, which the government hopes will include 100,000sqm of commercial floorspace across the technology, education, health and creative sectors.