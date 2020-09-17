Victorian retailers fear new leasing laws amid lockdown

Struggling Victorian shop owners have warned about the potentially harsh impact of new leasing laws proposed by the Andrews government at a time when Melbourne retail properties are suffering from strict lockdowns.

Many shops are unable to open and even essential services are severely restricted to comply with tough social distancing rules, prompting warnings from property owners about the impact of the Victorian government’s leasing rules introduced this week.

The laws would allow landlords to pass on the cost of essential safety measures to tenants, make them provide tenants with three months notice about new leasing arrangements, and set up procedures for early rent reviews by specialist valuers.

But the property lobby group REIV had warned this would add unnecessary stress at a time when rents are falling and a separate moratorium on evictions is in place.

The group said pleas directly to premier Daniel Andrews, the treasurer and other ministers to pull the bill while the COVID-19 pandemic rages went unanswered.