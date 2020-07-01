Australian commercial property set to bounce back after COVID dive

Commercial property took about four years to recover from the GFC, but the COVID — 19 bounce-back could be faster, JLL believes. Photo: Tim Pascoe

Commercial property volumes could plunge to about a third of the record levels seen last year as the market slowly unfreezes from the coronavirus crisis.

The dramatic restrictions imposed on economic activity in March effectively derailed about a dozen major deals around Australia, with values hit particularly hard in major regional malls, which are all but unsaleable until retail chains pay rent again.

But there are signs of recovery in the logistics market and even for select office towers in capital cities, according to real estate agency JLL, which argues the market is finding its feet after the crisis.

There has been a run of recent deals with Dexus selling a $530 million Sydney tower at book value and Macquarie Group engaging with Investa to sell its planned $800m building above Martin Place metro station. On the logistics side Charter Hall, backed by Allianz, snapped up the Aldi portfolio for $648 million.

A new report from JLL firm argues that there will be an earlier shift back towards pre-crisis transaction volumes for commercial property – once COVID-19 is – contained than experienced in the wake of the GFC.

JLL head of capital markets, Australia, Fergal Harris says the transaction volumes are likely to fall sharply in 2020, but the unprecedented policy measures that have provided support to global equity markets, limits the “denominator effect” relative to the GFC in 2008-09.