VIC top 5: Investors rush in as Dan Murphy’s campaign closes

The Chirnside Park Dan Murphy’s was one of Victoria’s most-viewed properties.

The final days of a campaign to sell a Dan Murphy’s in Melbourne’s outer east saw a flurry of activity online, with the Chirnside Park property again among Australia’s most-viewed.

And a sale for the liquor outlet at 2 Fletcher Road, Chirnside Park could be imminent, with an expressions of interest campaign closing on Thursday.

The freestanding store at Chirnside Park, built in 2017, offered the rare chance to secure a highly sought-after 15-year lease to Woolworths, with options to 2062.

With question marks around some parts of the retail sector, it was another strong indication that buyers are active for assets with long leases to major retailer.

And it wasn’t the only retail property to score a spot in the weekly top five.

LOCALS MAKE BEELINE FOR FUTURE WOOLIES SITE

173 Burke Rd, Glen Iris

The construction of a supermarket in your home suburb is always cause for interest, so news of a new supermarket in Melbourne’s inner suburbs saw a deluge of traffic to the site’s listing, driving it all the way to number one nationally.

Woolworths will build a new supermarket at the Glen Iris site, which is currently a prominent office building occupied predominantly by biscuit maker Arnott’s.

The 4305sq m landholding at was purchased by Woolworths in partnership with Melbourne-based developer Time & Place.

The property sold for an undisclosed sum.

SHOPPING CENTRE ALMOST FULL

69 Cnr Evans & Hall Roads

Only two shops remain available for lease within the new Cranbourne West Shopping Centre, which continues to be popular amongst potential retail tenants.

The soon-to-be-completed shopping hub is in realcommercial.com.au’s top five Victorian properties for the second week running as the race to secure the last shops continues.

The Cranbourne West Shopping Centre was Victoria’s most-viewed property on realcommercial.com.au as potential tenants circle the remaining spaces.

Ranging in size from 80-100sqm, the shops are supported by an anchoring Woolworths supermarket, 15 specialty stores and 300 parking spaces.

STUNNING RICHMOND CONVERSION

19 Lincoln Street, Richmond

Could it be third time’s a charm for this stunning Richmond warehouse?

The renovated property is back in Victoria’s top five most-viewed properties for a third week, after initially capturing a deluge of attention in May.

Available for sale or lease, the property is currently setup as a contemporary office or warehouse, but is zoned for mixed use and can therefore be repurposed as a residential address.

Its 392sqm parcel of land also lends it to a potential multi-storey redevelopment, subject to council approval.

An expressions of interest campaign closed on June 3, however the property currently remains listed.

DEVELOP ON THE CBD FRINGE

700 Spencer St, West Melbourne

Developers are undoubtedly among the potential suitors for this major site on the western fringe of Melbourne’s CBD.

Currently home to a retail showroom with extensive office space, the property has mixed-use zoning, with agents pushing it as a chance to develop, occupy or invest.

The 701sqm block is offered with vacant possession.