VIC top 5: Cranbourne West shops going quick

Spaces within the Cranbourne West shopping centre are available for lease.

Retail leasing opportunities at new shopping centres continue to rank among the best-performing listings on the commercial property market, with a soon-to-be-completed shopping hub Cranbourne West the latest to see strong results.

The Cranbourne West Shopping Centre was Victoria’s most-viewed property on realcommercial.com.au as potential tenants circle the remaining spaces.

Only two shops remain available at the the brand new centre, which will feature a Woolworths supermarket and 15 specialty stores, after another shop was snapped up in recent days.

Ranging in size from 80-100sqm, the shops are set benefit from the surrounding mix of businesses, first floor offices, 300 car parks and growing local population.

The centre is expected to open in September.

It was a true mixed bag for commercial property searches across the rest of the state, with the top five properties all belonging to different asset classes.

Here are the other properties that saw the strongest results.

SALE PUTS HISTORIC FARM ON THE MAP

‘Devon Park’, 1330 Penshurst-Dunkeld Road, Dunkeld

It’s not often that ‘sold’ properties feature among the most-viewed online, but the sale of a large portion one of Victoria’s oldest farming properties proved to be something special.

‘Devon Park’ at Dunkeld, was listed as sold on June 11, marking the first time in 90 years that the property had changed hands. A high-profile barrister was understood to be the buyer.

Industry sources told the Sunday Herald Sun Allan Myers outlasted three other bidders to secure more than half (1273ha) of the historic property at auction.

It originally sprawled across about 2428ha before being subdivided for the sale.

DAN MURPHY’S STILL GOING STRONG

2 Fletcher Road, Chirnside Park

After two weeks as the most-viewed property in Victoria, the Dan Murphy’s at Chirnside Park in Melbourne’s outer east slipped to number three this week.

But with the end of its expressions of interest campaign looming, it remains a popular point of interest with potential investors.

The freestanding store at Chirnside Park, built in 2017, offers the rare chance to secure a highly sought-after 15-year lease to Woolworths with options to 2062.

It comprises a large 5917sqm site on a prominent Maroondah Highway corner opposite Chirnside Park Shopping Centre, as well as a passing base rent of $493,437.

Expressions of interest are being accepted until June 25.

WAREHOUSE CONVERSION OPPORTUNITY

23 Waterloo Road, Collingwood

The ongoing growth and gentrification in inner-city Collingwood continues to be a drawcard for developers, with a former factory on Waterloo Rd the latest to find favour.

The 484sqm site is being touted as an ideal office conversion prospect, with its steel-beamed ceilings lending the property to a “New York style workspace”.

It includes 800sqm of floorspace and a north-facing position in a growing area for offices, only 1.5km from the CBD.

Expressions of interest close on July 8.

INDUSTRIAL FACILITY IN POLE POSITION

90 Foundation Road, Truganina

It wouldn’t be a top five list in 2020 without an industrial property claiming a spot, and this week’s leading offering was a major facility in Truganina.

The property within the Drystone Industrial Estate is surrounded by some Australia’s biggest businesses and features a 9600sqm site and a 2005sqm clear span warehouse.

But its a large section of vacant land at the rear of the property that could sway potential purchasers, with the possibility of subdividing it from the main site and sold separately, or developing another facility for additional income.