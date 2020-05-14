VIC Top 5: Big interest in little Collingwood factory

A small Collingwood factory is punching above its weight in Victoria’s commercial property market, with huge interest in the early days of its campaign seeing it become one of the most-viewed listings in the state.

The dual-access warehouse at 21 Islington Street, Collingwood was among the most-viewed properties of the week on Realcommercial, as industrial assets continue to have their day.

The factory, which occupies almost the entire 174sqm block, is being offered with vacant possession and includes heating and cooling, office space, male and female amenities and a prime location near Victoria Parade.

With the commercial property market rebounding rapidly, the Collingwood property isn’t the only industrial and office space to have caught buyers’ eyes over the past week.

Here is your weekly Victorian top five.

TV APPEARANCE CONTINUES TO DELIVER FOR COUNTRY PUB

The Club Hotel, Kaniva

The Club Hotel at Kaniva, which was given a stunning makeover on reality show Selling Houses Australia, is still searching for its new owner, but with a price tag of just $430,000 it may not last long.

The property near the Victorian-South Australian border is being sold as a freehold going concern, with the owners hoping to offload the property and the business after a remarkable revamp that included a renovated main bar and dining areas, a refreshed facade and a stunning new beer garden.

STUNNING RICHMOND WAREHOUSE

19 Lincoln Street, Richmond

Pictures tell a thousand words at this Richmond factory space, which has been given a stunning renovation and is available for sale or lease.

While currently set up as a contemporary office or warehouse, the property is zoned for mixed use and can therefore be repurposed as a residential address.

A 392sqm footprint also lends it to a potential multi-storey redevelopment, subject to council approval.

An expressions of interest campaign closes on June 30.

IS IT SPENCER’S PLACE, OR YOURS?

383 Spencer Street, West Melbourne

Partially leased and with a flexible basement, this three-level commercial property on Spencer St on the edge of Melbourne CBD looks every bit a future corporate headquarters or co-working space.

Favourable zoning lends itself to a potential redevelopment, while owner-occupiers will also see opportunities to make the asset their own.

The property is being offered for $10 million.

SUBURBAN SHOPPING CENTRE STILL HOT

Cobblebank Village Shopping Centre, 201 Ferris Road, Cobblebank

In a positive sign for Australia’s retail market, a soon-to-be-built shopping centre in Melbourne’s outer northwest is clearly appealing to prospective tenants.

Cobblebank Village Shopping Centre was the most-viewed property in the country several weeks ago, and has slipped back into Victoria’s top five as the nation’s retail sector begins to plot its way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centre, which is about 12 months away from opening, will be anchored by a Coles supermarket and Liquorland and is offering leasing spaces ranging from 25sqm to 350sqm in a major future growth area.