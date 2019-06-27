Unique and empty NSW island up for grabs

Burraga Island on the NSW coast is up for sale.

A unique river island in regional New South Wales is on the market, with an almost endless list of possibilities for the huge site.

Burraga Island, about two hours south of Sydney, has been put up for sale, with eco-tourism, education, accommodation and even a golf course touted as potential future uses for the 122ha property.

The private island, which splits the Shoalhaven River at Terara, near the Nowra town centre, already has electricity and sewerage connected, with a farmhouse also on-site.

How do you access it? A barge takes you direct from nearby Bomaderry, while the island is also suitable for helicopter landings, which will cut your trip from Sydney Airport to around 50 minutes.

JLL’s Nic Simarro and JLL Hotels’ Tom Gibson have been appointed to market the island via expressions of interest.

Simarro says this is one of very few chances to secure an island of this scale.

“Burraga Island is a well-kept secret of the south coast and the landholding is primed for multiple end uses. Islands of this scale are exceptionally rare, with only a handful presented to the market over the past few decades,” Simarro says.

“While Nowra lies on the southern shore of the Shoalhaven River, Burraga Island is strategically positioned between Bomaderry on the northern shore, east of the Princes Highway. Combined, the two linked towns are a significant population centre on the South Coast matched only by Wollongong and the Batemans Bay area.”

Gibson talked up the island’s tourism potential.

“Burraga Island is a two-hour drive from Sydney and also benefits from its close proximity to transport links. Bomaderry train station is right across the river, with 18 connecting services daily to Sydney, and Nowra Airport is a 40-minute drive. The island is also suitable for helicopter landings — it’s a 50-minute flight from Sydney,” he says.

“Burraga Island offers multiple development options. Future opportunities to unlock its potential might include a golf course, water park or eco-tourism resort.”

Expressions of interest for Burraga Island close on July 24.