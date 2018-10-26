Uniqlo and H&M launch latest Melbourne stores

Uniqlo has opened its newest store at Melbourne’s The Glen Shopping Centre

Global fashion giants Uniqlo and H&M have opened their newest doors at Melbourne’s The Glen, as the shopping centre lifts the veil on the latest stage of its $460 million redevelopment.

Uniqlo and H&M were among 80 new stores to open this week in the new 13,500sqm precinct – the third completed section of The Glen’s redevelopment.

Two two brands anchor the precinct, with H&M’s new offering spanning 2500sqm of retail space, while Uniqlo occupies 1200sqm.

It also features a new format Target store, the return of Arena Café with a new fit-out, a new format Robinsons Bookshop that incorporates a café and wine bar, and the installation of ‘Play along the way’ children’s play zones.

Vicinity Centres and Perron Group co-own The Glen, which began its transformation in March last year and is expected to be completed by 2020.

Stage One included a fresh food market hall anchored by a new Aldi, a Woolworths and Coles plus more than 60 food and specialty retailers,

Among the inclusions in Stage Two were dining area The Food Gallery, which has views towards the Dandenongs and Yarra Valley, along with 16 casual dining restaurants and cafes.