UAE group takes over critical NSW infrastructure

United Arab Emirates-based developer Arada has acquired the NSW arm of Roberts Co, a leading commercial construction company that have delivered complex projects across the health, education, commercial, residential, hospitality, industrial, life sciences and defence sectors.

The acquisition was reported to include an immediate $20 million recapitalisation of Roberts Co (NSW) Pty Ltd by Arada, securing the jobs of 120 direct employees and as well as 600 employees across 200 subcontractors and suppliers connected to the business.

Arada claims the acquisition will not interrupt the current progress across Roberts Co’s four major projects currently underway in Sydney, including Carlingford West Public School, the Cumberland High School, The Children’s Hospital at Westmead and the HOME Parramatta Build to Rent (BTR) development.

MORE: ‘Stay far away’: Worst place to put your money

Arada are looking to invest up to $100 million to expand Roberts Co into new global markets, starting with the UAE.

This expansion is designed to leverage Roberts Co’s construction expertise across a broader geography, with the goal of building a global presence and targeting annual revenues of $1 billion by 2028.

This acquisition also plans to strengthen Arada’s involvement in new residential communities in Australia.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi Group CEO of Aarada said the group plan to invest significantly into the company in order to bring it to new markets and sectors, including the UAE.

“Together we bring a shared vision for high-quality, community-focused development and in a market where construction delays are a major concern for buyers,” he said.

MORE: Playboy mansion seller’s Aussie housing crisis solution

Sydney suburb getting 600 new homes, eateries and retail

“Just as importantly, the acquisition also guarantees the continued delivery of vital infrastructure like hospitals and schools – the kind of facilities that truly shape and support thriving communities.”

As part of the transition, key members of the Roberts Co leadership team, including Executive

Chairman George Kostas, Managing Director Emma Shipley and NSW State Director Damian Vella will remain in their roles to ensure continuity and stability post the transaction.

George Kostas executive chairman of Roberts Co said despite the acquisition it would be “business as usual,” for Roberts Co.

“Arada brings stability, renewed confidence and security for employees, clients and partners,” Mr Kostas said.

“Arada’s investment not only restores long-term confidence but gives us a platform for future growth across new sectors and geographies … we are redoubling our commitment to existing projects and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”

MORE: How Labor’s housing plan will impact you

Tech guru’s $15m splurge after marriage bust up