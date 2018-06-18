Two-year wait list a boon for Melbourne childcare centre

The Creative Play Early Learning Centre in Bulleen has a two-year waiting list.

A lucrative childcare centre boasting a two-year waiting list has hit the market in Melbourne’s leafy north eastern suburbs.

The family-run Creative Play Early Learning Centre site at 1 Templestowe Rd is tipped to attract strong interest, with the long-term tenant boasting a 10-year lease and a 100% occupancy rate since it opened its doors in Bulleen 11 years ago.

The opportunity comes amid a flurry of investment in the sector during the past 18 months, with childcare assets regularly snapped up at premium prices.

And the 4115sqm site, with its unique tenant history, is expected to draw attention, according to CBRE’s Sandro Peluso, Josh Twelftree, Bianca Butterworth and Kinson Wong.

“In all the time our team has been marketing childcare centres, we are yet to come across an operation with waitlists exceeding two years,” Twelftree says.

“The demand for parents wanting to secure a place at Creative Play Early Learning Centre is underpinned by its impressive operations and facilities, which provide a strong family and holistic childcare experience.”

Twelftree says the leafy location in Melbourne’s north east is “in close proximity to some of Melbourne’s most valuable suburbs” such as Ivanhoe, Balwyn North and Eaglemont, which is likely to also fuel interest and is also likely to attract investors.

While not surrounded by major infrastructure, the facility is easily accessible with dual street frontages to Templestowe Rd and Bridge St.

It is located nearby to popular attractions including Banksia Park and the Heidi Museum of Modern Art.

There is also a range of primary and secondary educational institutions within the area, driving its popularity among local families.

Expressions of interest will close July 18.