‘Twin towers’ coming to Circular Quay

An artist’s impression of the Wanda One project at Circular Quay

Call them Sydney’s own twin towers.

Chinese property giant Dalian Wanda has revealed a dramatic green vision for its Wanda One hotel and apartment complex transforming Sydney’s Circular Quay.

The two-tower development atop Sydney’s former Gold Fields House office block includes a futuristic hotel tower with 182 rooms and sculptural stacked glass facade interspersed with lush panels of green walls.

The developer has also applied to increase the size of a luxury apartment tower sitting next door to the hotel, submitting modified plans that propose to increase the 57-storey building height from 185m to 194m by adding an additional two floors, and increasing floor heights on some levels.

International architecture firm Kengo Kuma and Associates and local partner Crone Architects beat a swag of international contenders for the project, which is valued at more than $550 million.

Dalian Wanda also plans a $1 billion luxury apartment and hotel project on the Gold Coast.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.