‘Tropical’ brothel for sale with one of a kind feature

A Sydney commercial complex that includes an unusual brothel with indoor pools, themed rooms, spas and showers has come up for sale.

The listing for the commercial property states “the usage is council approved which adds significant value to the property”. Part of the site is understood to have been leased for approximately 35 years to an adult business.

Known as ‘Casablanca’, and also traded under the name ‘Liverpool Erotic Massage Centre’, the commercial asset has been billed as one of the last opportunities to own a legal brothel within the area due to local council changes.

Last sold in 2018 for $5.4m, the property has hit the market again through Elders Commercial in Liverpool.

MORE: ‘Breastmaster’ss’ $11m bid after $36m payout

The establishment has mixed reviews on its website from apparent patrons. One such review said: “just one word, absolutely amazing and fun, love the vibrant lights inside and women are absolutely amazing, not too bad for the price”.

Another commented: “I have never seen an in-ground heated swimming pool in a brothel”.

The Facebook page promoting the business has an array of nude and erotic images and advertisements about different “girls”.

MORE: $26bn and counting: what’s behind King Charles’ mind-blowing wealth

Google Street View images show rooms with beds right near an indoor pool, tropical themed rooms as well as showers and spas moments from double beds.

Licensed adult sex properties continue to operate around Sydney, however the listing states that it is a rare opportunity as “council will no longer approve this usage in the (Liverpool) CBD”.

Located on Northumberland Rd in Liverpool, the business is described on its website as “a tropical paradise”.

“At this brilliant venue, the client is able to choose from a wide variety of ladies. Women at this brothel have come from as far afield as Jamaica, if you’ve been looking for a tropical goddess,” the website states.

“Enjoy a swim in their indoor heated pool while you make your introductions with the beautiful women. Once you’ve found your fancy, take your pick of eight suites which are tastefully decorated and have the amenities needed to enjoy your time to its fullest.”

MORE: Insane price paid for X-rated reality TV house

The website listed “extras” including BDSM, disability friendly and “two girls at once”. It welcomes couples. Prices vary from $160 for 30 minutes to $280 for one hour.

“The ladies at the Casablanca brothel seek to provide a pleasurable experience for all who walk through their doors,” the website reads.

“The standard service can be extended with extras such as doubles with the ladies, dress-up, bondage and fantasies.”

Commenting on the market for brothel sites generally, Ray White head of commercial property research Vanessa Rader said investors typically view them as “income-generating assets, similar to other commercial ventures”.

“However, the sensitive nature of this industry presents distinct challenges for potential investors,” she warned.

“Concerns surrounding insurance, security, and safety can be significant deterrents, potentially impacting property values and borrowing capabilities.”

She noted that properties have been successfully redeveloped or repurposed for alternative commercial uses over time.

“(This) broadens their appeal to a wider range of investors. This adaptability can be a key consideration for those contemplating involvement in this controversial sector, as it offers potential exit strategies and future value creation opportunities beyond the property’s current use.”

MORE: Inside Kath & Kim’s star’s $8m mansion

Donald Trump’s ’starter mansion’ sold for $47m