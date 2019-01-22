Real commercial

Treehouse eco-retreat a true Cairns tree change

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 22 JANUARY 2019
The Canopy Rainforest Tree Houses and Wildlife Retreat in the Cairns highlands.
The Canopy Rainforest Tree Houses and Wildlife Retreat in the Cairns highlands.

As far as tree changes go, this opportunity in the Cairns highlands is about as leafy as it gets.

Set beneath the pristine Queensland rainforest canopy, and surrounded by the region’s volcanic lakes, trademark waterfalls and golf courses, The Canopy Rainforest Tree Houses and Wildlife Retreat offers the chance to snap up a large family home and an accommodation business in one fell swoop.

The retreat at Tarzali, about 85km south of Cairns, has almost 34ha of private rainforest for its guests’ exclusive use, along with five timber pole tree houses overlooking the Ithaca River.

Popular among international tourists and wildlife enthusiasts, it’s an idyllic weekend destination for those who prefer a peaceful getaway with barely a soul in sight.

The Canopy Rainforest Tree Houses and Wildlife Retreat

One of the ‘treehouses’ at the eco retreat.

The Canopy Rainforest Tree Houses and Wildlife Retreat

The property also includes a large family home.

Elders Real Estate’s Gina Raccanello is marketing the property, which also includes a four-bedroom, two-bathroom owner’s/manager’s residence with an additional fully self-contained unit.

Raccanello says the time is right for a buyer with a passion for wildlife and the environment to secure both a profitable business and a new base for their family.

“It’s the business and the realestate. Their preference is to sell it as a whole,” she says.

The Canopy Rainforest Tree Houses and Wildlife Retreat

The accommodation takes up only a tiny fraction of the land, which is shrouded almost completely in rainforest.

“There’s a huge family home there. It’s an ideal location with one of the top schools in Queensland (nearby).”

Raccanello says the eco-retreat does a steady trade amongst international tourists, with the property already marketed overseas, along with interstate visitors.

“A lot of international tourists like it, particularly with the wildlife. They get a lot of birdwatchers,” she says.

The Canopy Rainforest Tree Houses and Wildlife Retreat is offered with vacant possession.

