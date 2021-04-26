Transport for NSW lists last developable site at Macquarie Park

Transport for NSW has put one of the last remaining raw development sites within Macquarie Park on the market.

The landholding at Lot 10 Talavera Road sits on 2780sqm and can accommodate up to 9,730sqm of gross floor space in a mixed-use development.

It is being offered to buyers via an expressions of interest campaign and is expected to be highly sought after given its location opposite Macquarie Centre.

The site’s B4 mixed-use zoning can accommodate a range of uses including shop top housing, hotel or motel accommodation, commercial premises and boarding houses. It has historically been used as a Roads and Maritime Services depot.

Knight Franks Cameron Fitzgerald, who is selling the site with Grant Bulpett and Dominic Ong, said the property was expected to generate significant interest from a range of developers from local and nationally.

“With a range of potential development outcomes, it has great investment potential and will attract both local, interstate and even potentially overseas buyers,” he said.

“There is high demand for well-located development sites within Sydney, but throughout the area there are limited opportunities of this scale, certainly on a freehold basis, so we expect it will be highly sought after.”

Backing directly onto the M2 Motorway, the site is also located less than 500m from Macquarie University and the Sydney Metro.

Mr Bulpett said the site was well placed to take advantage of the suburb’s booming population, which is forecast to increase by 140 per cent in the next 20 years to reach 38,900.

“The ongoing transformation and population growth will continue to deliver a rejuvenated Macquarie Park that offers tenants and residents a high level of amenity, increased connectivity and a cosmopolitan lifestyle,” he said.

Expressions of interest is due to close on May 11 and will be followed by a tender process.