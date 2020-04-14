Top five tips for working from home during coronavirus

Many Australians are finding themselves working from home.

With many Australians now finding themselves working from home, it’s important to ensure your home office feels like a nice space to spend time in and most importantly somewhere you can feel productive.

Porter Davis lead interior designer Janelle Miles shares her top tips for working from home:

1. Include elements to promote calm, creativity and productivity

Plants are a great way to make your home office feel more alive – move some of your household plants from other rooms into your office, so that you can see some greenery from your desk.

Lighting is also an essential element to lift your mood and also to create a feeling of separation between your home office and your relaxation spaces.

2. Organisation is key

Organisation in your home office is the key to productivity.

You can never really have enough storage space in the office.