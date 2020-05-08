Top 5: Chippendale white hot amongst NSW properties

The Saga Bar is inspired by Asian, African and Middle Eastern styles.

Chippendale was the place to be in New South Wales’ commercial property market over the past week, with the top two NSW properties on Realcommercial both within the borders of the popular inner-city suburb.

While industrial assets maintained their steady surge in popularity, retail was also a surprise strong performer, occupying two of the top five spots on the state’s ‘most-viewed’ list.

Here are the top five NSW commercial properties of the week.

INTEREST CONTINUES IN CHIPPENDALE BAR

49-51 Goold Street, Chippendale

It was another week at the top of NSW’s property rankings for Chippendale’s Saga Bar, which remains on the market amid heavy interest in the hidden city establishment.

The property has a $5.9 million price guide, which will also secure the purchaser a two-bedroom apartment above the property, in addition to the 164sqm site, which has development potential.

Chippendale is hot amongst commercial property buyers, with the second most viewed property of the week an office and potential development site on Queen St.

OCCUPY OR DEVELOP IN BOOMING SPOT

18 & 20-22 Queen Street, Chippendale

Potential inner-city development opportunities remain keenly sought-after in the Sydney market, and particularly when they come with a holding income that will see the new owner through the current economic climate.

Expressions of interest close on May 28 for this warehouse-style office space in Chippendale, which offers two floors, mixed-use zoning and the prospect of developing the site further in future, subject to council approval.

Positioned close to Central Park and the upcoming Central Station tech hub, its location in the heart of the action has proved attractive to scores of potential buyers on Realcommercial.

LIVE AND WORK AT THE SAME BALMAIN ADDRESS

264 Darling Street, Balmain

If you miss the chance to buy this prime Balmain property, you could be waiting a long while for another opportunity.

The property on Balmain’s retail strip has a shop downstairs and a two-bedroom apartment upstairs and has been held by the same owner for about 40 years.

Close to Woolworths and surrounded by other retailers, it offers a rare chance to live and work at the same address, or secure dual income streams from the one property.

It is offered with vacant possession through Stone Commercial.

OPTIONS ABOUND AT GLEBE SHOP

25A Glebe Point Road, Glebe

While this Glebe retail premises has a tenant who’s will to stay, it’s the chance to do more with the block that may lure purchasers.

The property returns a net passing income of more than $38,000 from its whole foods purveying occupier, with the lease expired but prepared to be renewed under new ownership. But with the potential to add value through a residential activation above, it may be builders and developers that come calling for the mixed-use asset.

Just two minutes to Broadway Shopping Centre and on a main arterial road, the property will be auctioned on Friday, May 29.

PUNCH INTO RYDALMERE BOXING GYM

Address available on request, Rydalmere

Potential investors are already sparring over this freestanding Rydalmere warehouse and office, which is currently home to a gymnasium and boxing/martial arts operation.

And other martial arts operators may seize the opportunity, with the 927sqm property to be offered with or without its existing fitout.

Currently subject to a short-term lease it offers internal clearances from 5.5-5.9m, with a mezzanine level and offices.

It is to be sold through expressions of interest, which close on May 24.