TOGA’s Oxford & Foley project to be Sydney home of world-famous Lune Croissanterie

People queue around the block at Lune Croissanterie in Melbourne and soon Sydneysiders will be able to sample the world-famous croissants in Oxford St.

Lune Croissanterie is one of two famous tenants coming to developer TOGA Group’s Oxford & Foley project, a transformation of iconic buildings and retail frontages along both Oxford and Foley streets, Darlinghurst.

In a feature called ‘Is the World’s Best Croissant Made in Australia?’, New York Times food critic Oliver Strand described Lune’s classic beurre croissant as a “holy balance of buttery heft and feathery flake”.

The other tenant named is fast-growing Australian customer research start-up, Dovetail, the brainchild of ex-Atlassian employees Benjamin Humphrey and Bradley Ayers.

MORE:

Olivia Newton-John’s brave property sell-off

Superstar buyer’s agent reveals ‘weird’ best buys

TOGA and its joint-venture partner AsheMorgan recently commenced their leasing program at the exciting workplace, retail, creative and dining destination Oxford & Foley at 60, 90, 120 Oxford St.

Designed by leading architectural group FJMT, the Oxford & Foley precinct will deliver high-quality commercial office spaces and more than 30 retail tenancies set within reclaimed heritage-listed buildings, ground-level boutiques, cultural and creative spaces, and newly built rooftop levels.

Dovetail is the first commercial tenant at Oxford & Foley and will bring a workplace spanning 4,300 sqm over four levels at 90 Oxford St.

The office will become Dovetail’s new Australian headquarters and it’s set to offer north-facing harbour views and large open-plan and adaptive space intertwining historic architecture and new modern levels.

“We’re excited to call Oxford & Foley our new home,” Dovetail CEO and co-founder Benjamin Humphrey said.

“When deciding on a location for our next Australian office, we were looking for

something unique, where our team could do their best work in a space that will grow with us.”

Lune, the renowned pastry and croissanterie, will open its first-ever Sydney store at the precinct, taking a 300 sqm tenancy on the lower ground of 60 Oxford St.

Set to open in 2023, the shopfront will have a newly restored heritage façade and will spill out into Foley and Burton St pedestrian laneways.

“We could not be more thrilled to have secured this marquee space in the beautiful Oxford and Foley development,” Kate Reid, director and founder of Lune said.

“We can’t wait to show the world what we have in store for Lune Sydney!”

Located at the heart of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ capital, and central to the City of Sydney’s cultural and creative Oxford Street revival, TOGA and AsheMorgan are targeting a range of partners for the remaining tenancies at the site with many others currently under negotiation.

Mendy Moss, Principal at AsheMorgan said: “We are extremely happy to welcome Dovetail and Lune to their new home at Oxford & Foley.”

Allan Vidor, Managing Director of TOGA Group said:“We are looking to create a truly unique destination; one that activates the day and night-time economy, as well as fostering art and culture.”

For leasing inquiries see: www.oxfordandfoley.com.au