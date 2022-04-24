This Barossa winery offers the complete package

A premium vineyard located in one of the most renowned wine-producing regions of the country is ripe for picking.

Surrounded by rolling hills and located in the southern part of the Barossa Valley, the Tweedies Gully Winery on 277 Tweedies Gully Rd, Williamstown is situated on 41.68ha of stunning countryside.

The prime location is perfect for those looking for an acreage property that is not only close to the popular Barossa townships but is just under an hour from the Adelaide CBD.

The established vineyard is spread across 6.05ha and produces premium Shiraz that’s in high demand. A recently installed 8.4 Meg licensed bore irrigates the vineyard via a state-of-the-art Schneider computer system.

The winery comes fully equipped with quality winemaking equipment including destemming plant and crusher, bladder press, refrigeration plant to service fermentation tanks, three variable capacity wine tanks with cooling jackets and two stainless steel open fermenters

There’s also a large dam on the property as well as watering troughs for livestock. It is currently home to 150 sheep.

Offering the complete package and vast business potential, the property comes with a cellar door as well function centre perfectly positioned to offer stunning views of the gum-lined winter creek, the vineyard and the surrounding hills.

Presented to market by David Braunack and Rohan Semmler of Homburg Real Estate, the property also includes a 1890s stone cottage that has been lovingly restored by the current owners.

“The picturesque surrounding and the magnificent views are big draw,” Mr Braunack said.

“The property is unique not only for its prime location but also because it is multifunctional. Apart from the vineyard, the winery and function centre, there’s beautiful undulating land that can be used for grazing,” he said.

Price: Contact agent.

Agent: Homburg Real Estate, David Braunack 0418 841 349 and Rohan Semmler 0419 141 997.

Land size: 41.68ha