The show must go on at beachside icon

A 100-year-old beachside cinema, which has become a popular community destination over the years, is ready for a sequel.

Semaphore’s iconic Odeon Star Cinemas at 65 Semaphore Road, which had been listed for sale by long-time owners Terry and Jacky Proud, has been bought by a local investor for an undisclosed sum.

For the past 18 years, the Proud family have been the custodians of this historic building and have successfully built a community of cinema lovers.

And the good news is that the curtains aren’t going down.

It will continue to run as a cinema with the previous owners’ son, Joe Proud, taking on the business on lease.

“Mum and Dad have sold the building and I have taken on the lease with the new owners,” Mr Proud said.

“My parents were keen to retire and I wanted to keep the cinema going. I am glad it all worked out in our favour.

“The last two years have been tough for the business due to Covid and the restrictions, but I am happy to see our patrons return to the cinema now.

“We have a range of movies coming up and I am looking forward to an exciting year ahead.”

The distinctive building has a colourful history and first opened as the Wondergraph Picture Palace in 1920 at the cost of three pence a show.

It closed then partially reopened in the decades following, but it wasn’t until 1997 that it became the cinema it is today after a refurbishment.

The building has an art deco facade, which is heritage listed, and a retro New York-style interior.

Selling agent Frank Azzollini, of LJ Hooker West Lakes – Henley Beach, said he was very pleased to sell such a rare offering.

“It was like selling a piece of history and it was heartening to see the buyers appreciate the heritage of the building and its journey over the years,” Mr Azzollini said.