The Little Red Grape’s former Leasingham bakery hits the market

Ongoing staff shortages are forcing the owners of one of Australia’s most awarded bakeries to sell their Leasingham shopfront and restaurant in the Clare Valley.

The Little Red Grape outlet, at 2 Wakefield Road, has been closed for several years, with owners Steve and Jackie Watson unable to find enough workers to staff the once-popular dining spot.

The couple have now conceded their hiring woes are unlikely to change and are selling the grand 3643sqm property, complete with a stunning stone building that has a commercial kitchen, large dining area, cellar and attached four-bedroom residence.

The original Little Red Grape outlet at nearby Sevenhill will remain open, Mr Watson confirmed.

He said the Leasingham property had served as a much-loved home for the couple.

Pre- Covid, it was well-frequented by locals and tourists for its prized bakery products during the day and its restaurant offerings at night.

Staff shortages during and after the pandemic saw workers from the Sevenhill bakery having to take shifts at Leasingham but that was unsustainable, Mr Watson said.

“The business (at Leasingham) took off and people loved it, we had a good reputation,’’ he said.

“But we needed good people to run it.

“Good help is pretty hard to find in general but because we are rural it’s even harder.

“So we thought it was easier to closer the doors temporarily and focus on Sevenhill but we’ve never really got a change to reopen again.

“Since (closing Leasingham), we have built a house there at Sevenhill and so this is now just surplus to our needs.’’

The Little Red Grape enjoys a solid reputation in the Clare Valley and also supplies products into the Adelaide market.

It has won a swag of awards for its baked goods.

At last year’s Official Great Aussie Meat Pie Competition, The Little Red Grape picked up six gold, 14 silver and five bronze medals and was awarded best gourmet seafood pie.

Mr Watson said should a buyer wish to continue to operate the Leasingham property as a bakery, The Little Red Grape would be happy to supply products for sale.

“Hospitality is a tough gig but we have a really good name and we have the best pies in Australia – people drive from Adelaide to buy sausage rolls, pies and pasties from us,’’ he said.

Selling agent Andy White, from Real Agents and Auctioneers, said the Leasingham outlet was ideally positioned next to the Clare Valley Caravan Park, providing a convenient customer base.

He said the property was also well-suited to other commercial pursuits, including a cellar door or tourist accommodation, or could be used exclusively as a large family home.

The property is listed with a price guide of $950,000 to $1.045m.