The Block’s Dan and Dani open a Strong Pilates franchise

Opening a pilates studio in Frankston wasn’t on their life bucket-list, but when The Block favourites Dan and Dani Reilly decided to convert an old 600 square metre automotive warehouse into a Strong Pilates franchise, it was the lifestyle change they were craving.

It’s been 12 years since the couple appeared on The Block as a team in Season 5, with a follow up the following year, and while Dan continues to work as a foreman for the show; the duo also hosts the very popular online series called Dan Vs Dani.

While they spent the better part of the decade running their design and construction company, the pending arrival of their first baby in November was a chance to rethink their life plans. A franchise business made sense – and sounded way less stressful by comparison.

Co-founder Michael Ramsey was a guest on Dan’s podcast; planting the seed this could be a new career move.

“We had kind of had enough of building and construction,” says Dani Reilly.

“With every venture we have done in life, it all comes down to what values do we give to our customer.

“The construction industry isn’t what it was before COVID, and it’s structured in way that it’s not overly sustainable unless you’re a big builder or living for the hustle. For us, it was about thinking about the stage of our lives right now, on the cusp of our baby arriving and wanted a steady income.”

The couple, who lives in Blairgowrie, admits they hadn’t even considered Frankston as a fitness epicentre, but the sprawling number of gyms in the area and the younger demographic certainly convinced them this was the best spot to open.

There are future plans to bring another Strong Pilates to Rye, but for now it’s a mere six weeks into opening the Frankston space.

“Pilates is the next biggest fitness movement and it intrigues me a lot,” adds Dan Reilly.

“We were umming and arghing about the construction industry going through a tough time right and thought why not try something new and exciting. Let’s create a business where we are changing people’s lives. Building dream homes is doing that to a point, but the fitness industry is leaving them a better human after they visit us.”

Strong Pilates was launched in 2019 by founders Michael Ramsey and Mark Armstrong – former F45 franchisees who wanted to create their own fitness franchise that better reflected the changing industry.

What immediately appealed to the Reilly’s was the ability to be involved in the business structure of the franchise going forward. Yes, they’re towing the franchise pre-requisites – strong black masculine font and a uniform look to their studio, but Dani found a way to negotiate on a few design points.

“We wanted to stay on brand but found a little bit of rope to move,” she says.

“I love that that Strong Pilates were open to some small changes. We tweaked the typical black tap ware and got approval for gun metal instead to add a little bit of warmth to the studio. I also bring a lot of greenery to the space which allows it to feel calming.”

Leasing a 600sqm property is more than they required for the studio, but the commercial lease made sense and gives them more room to move within.

Oil-stained concrete floors from its automotive past are no longer; the floors painted in a warm white while some timber flooring adds tactility. The block walls are no longer crumbling thanks to a textured coat of paint bringing it all back to life.

“Frankston is the gateway to the Peninsula and Melbourne for us,” adds Dani who says the couple have plans to build their next home at their current location in Blairgowrie.

“We sold our home last year and have a beach shack 300 metres around the corner. It’s a small and we are both loving having a house you can clean in an hour,” she says, smiling.

“Renovating this house just for us has been a great experience, we’ve had a lot fun. It’s colourful and vibrant and different mixes of materials and will make a nice home to have a child in. We might outgrow it quickly, but we have plans for the site we’re on.”