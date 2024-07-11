The Block Judge Marty Fox expands business empire to SA

There’s movement afoot in Adelaide’s property sector with a well-known eastern luxury brand making its move into SA, and another much-loved local merging with one of SA’s biggest real estate employers.

Headed up by sales directors Taylor Bishop and Millie Unger, formerly of Harris Real Estate, boutique agency WHITEFOX has launched its first SA office at King William Rd, Hyde Park.

“It’s been a vision of mine since the day I started to run my own brand and serious thoughts of it kicked in post covid,” he said.

“As the years kept going and I was getting more mature I recognised that the Adelaide luxury market needed a younger player – someone new and edgy.”

WHITEFOX launched in 2017 in Melbourne’s blue-chip suburbs and has grown to have five offices in Victoria and others in Perth, Queenstown, Wanaka and Auckland in New Zealand, building a reputation for its innovative marketing and luxe videos.

The team, lead by Mr Bishop and Ms Unger, also include experienced agents Nic Pernini and Carlos Carosi, as well as sales co-ordinator Caitlin Pudney – all who have all joined the brand to disrupt the real estate industry.

Mr Bishop, who has been mentored by WHITEFOX CEO Marty Fox – a judge on Channel 9’s The Block says, the business has plans to grow the team and offices across the city.

“Our next office will be in Stirling – my hometown – we’ll triple in size the Hyde Park office and then there’ll be an office in Henley, Henley Beach,” he says.

While Mr Bishop and Ms Unger may have left the pink brand, the blue team of Harcourts Wine Coast are in, with the southern agency now known as Harris Wine Coast.

The entire Harcourts Wine Coast team will transition to Harris, integrating the McLaren Vale, Aldinga and Aldinga Beach offices into the Harris network.

Harris Wine Coast director Sandy Mount said joining forces meant clients with properties in both metropolitan Adelaide and the wine coast could be serviced by one brand from start to finish.

“Partnering with Harris – Australia’s number one agency – is a strategic move that gives our team access to advanced systems, comprehensive training, and a robust shared client base, delivering a new level of service to clients across the wine coast,” he said.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time.”

Harris managing director Phil Harris said he was committed to building the best real estate business in the country.

“Coming together with Sandy and his team complements our existing business, strengthens our reach in that geographical market, and expands the excellence Harris known for,” he said.