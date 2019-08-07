Tasmania’s former Coogans sites fetch $13m

The former Coogans site in central Hobart has sold and the local retail institution’s Moonah building is also under contract, with a surprising new part owner-occupier.

Melbourne-based Colliers International and local firm PRD Nationwide were appointed to sell the Collins St and Moonah properties, which had been home to the Tasmanian furniture and electrical retailer.

The family business of 143 years closed its doors for the final time at the end of June.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The Mercury can reveal the Collins St and Moonah sites, plus the original factory and showroom building in Elizabeth St which sold earlier this year, fetched more than $13 million.

The selling agents said in April they were expecting the Hobart building to sell for $5-$6 million and the Moonah site for $8-$9 million.

Property sales records from Corelogic RP Data reveal the Collins St site sold for a little less at $4.4 million.

PRD Nationwide managing director Tony Collidge says the CBD property sold to an undisclosed Melbourne-based buyer who has Hobart connections.