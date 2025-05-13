Talia Farms in SA’s riverland town of Lyrup expected to fetch millions

One of Australia’s largest table grape businesses in SA’s riverland is up for grabs and expected to attract global interest.

The sale of Talia Farms in Lyrup, which is on the Murry River about 267km northeast of Adelaide, includes 230ha of premium grape varieties and a state-of-the-art packing facility.

A neighbouring property covering 594ha with approvals for horticultural development and soils suitable for almonds, citrus or table grapes is also being offered as part of the sale.

Both, which are owned by US-based company RPG Capital Management, are expected to fetch a price between $75m and $85m.

Collier’s national director Jesse Manuel, who is managing the sale with Tim Altschwager, said the turnkey horticultural operation was expected to attract investors and fresh produce operators.

“Featuring advanced technology, premium table grape varieties and a robust business model, the enterprise is primed for long-term success,” he said.

“(It) is positioned for strong financial performance, with income on a growth trajectory.”

The vineyard has 14 proprietary grape varieties selected in collaboration with industry experts such as breeders, marketers, agronomists and retail agents.

Mr Altschwager said the varieties it offered differentiated it from other producers.

“With established relationships in both domestic and international markets, Talia Farms’ focus on high-quality, high-performing varieties sets it apart from other producers, driving increasing demand,” he said.

RRG Capital Management develops and manages horticultural businesses across Australia and North and South America.

It operates almond, macadamia and table grape productions across the eastern seaboard.

Talia Farm is being sold via an expressions of interest campaign.