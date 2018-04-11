Take prime position next to Cotton On headquarters

The industrial development site at 34-44 Separation St, North Geelong is on the market by expressions of interest.

A North Geelong infill site presents a multimillion-dollar opportunity to build close to some of the suburb’s biggest businesses.

The 2.4ha property at 34-44 Separation St is on the market in an expressions of interest campaign through Geelong Commercial agent Neville Richards.

Richards wouldn’t reveal a price guide for the property, but says it will be a “multi-million dollar investment” in prime development land.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“Unlike so much of the land available on the industrial fringes around Geelong, this property is set right in the middle of the action in North Geelong and is surrounded by quality businesses such as Cotton On and Barrier Group making this a truly unique opportunity to develop such a large parcel in the middle of town,” says.

“There is access from a 74m frontage to Separation St as well as direct access from Armstrong St off Thompson Road, making this parcel ideal for subdivision,” he says.

“This block has been in the same family for many years.”

The Industrial 1 zone means buyers have a broad range of opportunities, subject to council approval.

Expressions of interest for 34-44 Separation St, North Geelong close May 4 at 5pm.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser first appeared as “A prime site to join Cotton On, Barrier Group in North Geelong”.