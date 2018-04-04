Take prime position between Maccas and 7-Eleven

The commercial site between McDonalds and 7-Eleven is being offered for sale.

A key commercial site between a new McDonald’s restaurant and a 7-Eleven fuel outlet at Armstrong Creek has hit the market.

The 2199sq m property at Lot 7/763 Barwon Heads Rd provides a strategic development site next to The Village Warralily Shopping Centre.

Fitzroys’ David Bourke and Chris James are selling the property via an expressions of interest campaign closing April 18.

The property has a 34.25m frontage to a service road with exposure to more than 23,000 passing vehicles per day on the busy thoroughfare.

The site’s Urban Growth Zoning is a Commercial 1 Zone under the Armstrong Creek EastPrecinct Structure Plan and it is a 10-minute drive to Barwon Heads and the rapidly expanding Torquay corridor.

Bourke says the masterplanned Armstrong Creek community encompasses 2600ha of farmland now at various stages of development and will provide housing for 55,000 to 65,000 people across 22,000 homes, accommodating the bulk of the growth in the region.

Already more than 6000 people reside in Armstrong Creek.

The commercial site is surrounded by land earmarked for medium density residential development.

The Village Warralily opened last year and comprises a full line Woolworths, BWS liquor, Direct Chemist, medical centre and specialty retailers, with construction soon to commence on an Aldi supermarket.

The retail centre is also close to Armstrong Creek’s first school, which opened for students this year.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser first appeared as “Join Maccas, 7-Eleven at key Armstrong Creek commercial site”.