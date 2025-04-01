Find property
Unit
News
VicRoads HQ to become units as housing crisis bites
News
Rare ‘early Harry Triguboff block’ sold for $11m
A rare unit block in Sydney’s north believed to be one of Harry Triguboff’s first projects has sold for the first time in 50 years.
News
Investor demand grows for entire apartment blocks amid record low rental vacancies
As the rental market crisis deepens, investor demand for entire apartment blocks is surging around the country. In Sydney, two recent unit block sales netted over $12 million, indicating robust buyer interest. One was an …
