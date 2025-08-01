Find property
Superannuation giant ART rides build-to-rent wave as Mirvac’s $1.7bn fund takes off
Buying & Selling
Super fund ART is seeking a quarter stake in Westfield Sydney
Australian Retirement Trust has entered due diligence to buy a quarter stake in Westfield Sydney for more than $1bn under one of the country’s largest retail property deals.
Investing
What the super tax backdown means for property investors
Investors with commercial or residential property assets in a self-managed super fund have breathed a sigh of relief after the government watered down its controversial superannuation changes for balances above $3 million. Industry professionals say …
News
ASIC review of stamp duty reporting could spark super fund splurge on property
ASIC’s review of superannuation stamp duty reporting rules could unlock $10bn for property investment and deliver 35,000 new homes within five years.
