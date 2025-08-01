realcommercial.com.au logo

superannuation

Super fund ART is seeking a quarter stake in Westfield Sydney
Buying & Selling
Super fund ART is seeking a quarter stake in Westfield Sydney
Australian Retirement Trust has entered due diligence to buy a quarter stake in Westfield Sydney for more than $1bn under one of the country’s largest retail property deals.
What the super tax backdown means for property investors
Investing
What the super tax backdown means for property investors
Investors with commercial or residential property assets in a self-managed super fund have breathed a sigh of relief after the government watered down its controversial superannuation changes for balances above $3 million.   Industry professionals say …
ASIC review of stamp duty reporting could spark super fund splurge on property
News
ASIC review of stamp duty reporting could spark super fund splurge on property
ASIC’s review of superannuation stamp duty reporting rules could unlock $10bn for property investment and deliver 35,000 new homes within five years.
4 articles foundViewing 1 - 4Page 1 of 1
  • Prev
  • 1
  • Next
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.