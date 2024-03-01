Find property
$36m blow to super fund-backed ISPT could hit Aussie retirements
News
Super fund-backed manager ISPT, Aware Super and Lendlease are in sales mode
The industry super fund heavyweight is selling off two major blocks in Sydney as it reweights its portfolio.
News
Super funds to chase industrial rents
The tight leasing market may prove a saviour for sheds, as values have dropped in the face of rising interest rates.
