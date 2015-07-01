Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Strata office
News
Total waste: How we can prevent the mammoth office furniture dump
News
Commercial property’s COVID-19 success stories
The coronavirus pandemic has created a time of uncertainty and challenges for Australia’s commercial property industry.
News
Sydney office market reaches fever pitch
Sydney’s red-hot office market has posted enormous growth, with capital values surging a third in the first eight months of the year.
News
Cheaper than houses: Sydney strata offices a steal
The cheapest 10% of houses in Sydney were valued at just over $600,000 each in the year to June. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Dearth of Sydney CBD office space begins to bite
Sydney’s lack of vacant office space might be a great thing for landlords, but it could soon be a major issue for the city’s economic growth, and here’s why.
News
Pasta kings behind Adelaide CBD tower purchase
The Crotti family, behind the San Remo pasta brand, has bought one of the biggest office towers in Adelaide’s CBD for about $86.5 million. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Sydney strata office values soar 30% in six months
Strata office values in the supply-starved Sydney CBD market have skyrocketed by almost 30% in the first half of the year.
News
Investors clamour for slice of strata market
Melbourne’s strata office market has never been hotter, agents say, as investors scour the city for commercial property’s next gold mine.
News
Interest rates a boon for Melbourne strata office sales
The Melbourne strata office market has come on in leaps and bounds in the past two years. This article originally appeared in theaustralian.com.au/property
News
Singapore swoops on Masterchef star’s restaurants
A Singaporean investor has swooped on three properties that house restaurants leased to reality TV chef George Calombaris.
16 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 2
Prev
1
2
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.