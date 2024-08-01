Find property
Melbourne’s Metro Tunnel project transforms Shrine into hot property
News
Greystar believes build-to-rent can help solve the housing crisis
Build-to-rent pioneer Bob Faith is opening Greystar’s first local facility and has big ambitions to expand into more property sectors.
News
The housing revolution that could change gen Z’s gloomy outlook
Despite their currently very pessimistic view of housing, gen Z could actually enter a property market in the 2030s that is more affordable than it is today.
