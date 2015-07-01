Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
NABERS Rating
News
Carbon neutrality ‘that next frontier’ even for newer buildings
News
Step back in time: The lure of heritage office space
Rare opportunities to acquire office space within heritage buildings in Sydney has arisen, with the lure of their unique appeal set to reap premium prices.
Inspiration & Style
Going Green in your Commercial Building
‘Green’ buildings are hot property on the commercial market as businesses make the move towards becoming more sustainable.
News
Melbourne office market in $1bn surge
Melbourne’s office market has burst into life with more than $1 billion worth of major towers in play as the city sets the early pace for capital markets this year.
News
US consulate to move to North Sydney
The US consulate will move from Sydney’s CBD for the first time in 25 years, and into North Sydney.
News
Eureka pays $85m for Parramatta’s Century Centre
Sydney-based fund manager Eureka has added to its holdings in Parramatta, paying private equity real estate group Altis Property about $85 million for the former Century Centre. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au.
News
Department of Finance signs on at One Canberra building
Developer the Willemsen Group has signed a multi-million-dollar long-term lease with the Commonwealth Department of Finance for a new office building in Canberra near Parliament House. This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Eureka finds buyer for $150m Sydney CBD tower
Wholesale specialist Eureka Funds Management has put a local group into due diligence on a tower at 55 Clarence St in Sydney’s CBD at a price close to $150m. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Regional offices in vogue as buyers baulk at city yields
Commercial property buyers are eyeing off regional centres as they chase strong income streams from government and national tenants.
News
It’s good to be green, but is it enough?
Triple glazed windows, solar and wind power generation and water recycling might not cut it in today’s offices.
14 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 2
Prev
1
2
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.