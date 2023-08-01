Find property
News
Mirvac goes to market for partners for $2bn Circular Quay project
News
Hard times for builders but recovery on horizon as rates steady
Home sales have been slugged over the last year, but demand remains strong and once buyers can get finance, purchases of new homes are expected to pick up.
News
Mirvac bottom line hit by property devaluations
Mirvac boss Campbell Hanan says higher density development in cities and improvements to planning regimes will be key to unlocking more new housing.
