Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Commercial Property Make Good
Information, insights & news about commercial property make good.
Leasing
End of retail and commercial lease checklist
Small Business
5 tips to take the stress out of moving
Regardless of the size of your business, moving can be stressful. Follow our checklist to help make the process as streamlined as possible.
Leasing
Commercial lease agreements: What you need to know
The lease agreement can determine the future prospects of your business, so it’s important to get it right. Here’s what you need to know.
Small Business
3 tips to make good in commercial real estate
At the end of your lease term you are expected to ‘make good’ on your rental office space. Make your landlord happy with this simple guide on making good.
4 articles found
Viewing 1 - 4
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.