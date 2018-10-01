Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Epping
News
Development potential fuels Epping 7-Eleven interest
News
Shanghai buyer bags Epping’s Aurora Village shopping centre
A Chinese investor has bagged the Coles Aurora Village shopping centre in Epping for a whopping $44.5 million.
News
Bag a Coles and Aldi in one big buy
Properties with leases to major supermarket chains are about as prime as it gets in the commercial property market.
News
Catholic church, Stockland plan 29-storey Epping retirement village
Diversified property heavyweight Stockland has struck up an alliance with the Catholic Diocese of Broken Bay that will see the pair build an unconventional high-rise tower combining retirement and aged care facilities in the northern Sydney suburb of Epping.
4 articles found
Viewing 1 - 4
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.