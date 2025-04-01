Find property
Invest
Short-term
Find agencies
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Dexus
Investing
Melbourne Airport takes Dexus to court for releasing confidential data
Investing
Wentworth buys Sydney’s Rydalmere estate for $152.1m as Dexus steps up assets sale
Dexus has sold a Sydney industrial estate for $152.1m to meet investor redemptions, as industrial assets prove quickest to offload in challenging market conditions.
News
Dexus sells Flinders Gate complex to Asian investor PAG
The property giant has sold its prime Melbourne office complex near Federation Square for $260m as it moves to trim debt and focus on higher-returning assets.
News
Corval strikes out with $115m tech park deal
The office park sale will be one the largest office sales in the Queensland capital this year.
News
Dexus fund to check out of Macquarie Centre as court backs super fund buy
A major showdown for one of Australia’s biggest shopping centres involving a staggering $1.6 billion has finally settled in court.
5 articles found
Viewing 1 - 5
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.