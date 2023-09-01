Find property
Australia’s most expensive fridge sold for $67m
Cold storage facility has huge $75m price expectation
A new environmentally friendly refrigerated cold storage facility is set to boost much need supply to the sector, and it comes with huge price expectations.
Why demand for cold storage is heating up
Demand for cold storage is unlikely to cool any time soon, with Australians spending more money shopping for food online in June than any month on record. Over $1.5 billion was spent in online food …
