Find property
Invest
Short-term
Find agencies
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Chinese investor
News
Chinese property exodus gains pace with $120m Waterloo sale
News
Hilton Hotel Sydney deal to Baring Private Equity looms as marker of Chinese exit
The Hilton Hotel Sydney appears close to selling with a foreign buyer circling the iconic property as Chinese owners reduce Australian holdings.
Investing
Apartment builders are ‘kidding themselves’ if they start projects now
Property magnate Tim Gurner says developers are “kidding themselves” if they try to launch apartment projects of 300 units or more in Sydney or Melbourne amid an exodus of Chinese buyers and a collapse in immigration caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 articles found
Viewing 1 - 3
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.