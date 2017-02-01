Buy
Cheltenham
News
Cheltenham day hospital booked in for auction
News
Gallery, cafe dream alight at old button factory
A firefighter plans to use a rundown Cheltenham warehouse to ignite his passion for art.
Inspiration & Style
Planes, beanstalks and treehouses: a tour of Moose Toys’ office
It could be the ultimate job brief: design an office space for a toy company.
