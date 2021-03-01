Find property
Billionaire Chris Morris circles stalled Reef Casino deal after rival’s bid delayed
Iris Capital’s Sam Arnaout bets on the house with second casino
With his $63m purchase of Canberra Casino, pub baron Sam Arnaout now owns two of the nation’s 13 casinos.
Crown Resorts’ property portfolio adds sparkle to takeover play
US private equity major Blackstone is one of the world’s top property investors, which provides a key insight into the motivation of its proposed swoop on Crown Resorts.
