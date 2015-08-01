Buy
Canterbury
News
Former Split Enz member selling Canterbury Masonic temple
News
Future unclear after sale of historic Robin Hood Antiques store
Prominent antique dealer Robin Kelly has sold her set of historic Canterbury Rd shops after 48 years working from the quaint retail strip.
News
Book closes on Canterbury’s Robin Hood Antiques
Prominent antique dealer Robin Kelly is preparing to sell her biggest antique yet: her historic Canterbury shops.
News
Mirvac to build Canterbury Racecourse apartments
Mirvac is bulking up its Sydney development pipeline, striking a partnership with the Australian Turf Club under which it will develop surplus land adjacent to Canterbury Racecourse. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Century of history on the block at Maling Road shopping strip
A Melbourne icon is up for sale for the first time in more than 100 years, in a shopping village where properties almost never change hands.
News
Deals: Perth’s Brisbane Hotel hits the market
Don’t let the name fool you. The Brisbane Hotel is most definitely in Perth and it’s most definitely for sale.
News
In brief: Canterbury shops crush reserve price
A strip of Melbourne shops that sold for a whopping 71% above reserve headlines some of this week’s big moves across Australia.
