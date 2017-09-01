Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Campbellfield
News
Nerida Conisbee: Industrial strength a major investor lure
News
Campbellfield Plaza rides 24-hour Kmart lease to $74m sale
A sale worth $74 million has been rung up for a northern suburbs shopping centre.
News
Dandenong king of commercial property searches
Industrial property has emerged as the “golden child” of the commercial market, with industrial-heavy suburbs topping a list of the most in-demand suburbs for private investors, owner-occupiers and tenants.
3 articles found
Viewing 1 - 3
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.