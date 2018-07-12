Buy
Burwood
‘Loads of interest’ in Box Hill Motel
Australian commercial property back in favour with Chinese
Melbourne’s commercial property market is batting off the gloom about a decline in Asian investment with a run of hefty retail and office deals.
Burwood One closes in on $200m sale
Burwood One shopping centre’s sale is imminent, with an eye-watering figure close to $200 million tipped to seal the deal.
Myer family sells VicRoads office
The Myer family has continued to sell down its office portfolio as Melbourne prices soar, reaping $25.5 million for a suburban block.
Myer family to sell VicRoads office in Burwood East
The Myer family is set to offload another Melbourne office block, taking advantage of soaring prices in the city and demand from local and offshore buyers.
