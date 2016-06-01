Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Bulky goods
News
Final domino falls in huge The Good Guys selloff
News
Big returns for The Good Guys outlet
Yet another deal has been cut for a The Good Guys outlet, as a large portfolio of stores leased to the bulky goods giant continues to find favour with investors.
News
Nine Good Guys stores fetch good, good price in monster deal
Nine retail outlets leased to bulky goods chain The Good Guys have been sold for $92 million, in a series of deal spanning four states and involving multiple buyers.
News
15 Good Guys stores set to sell
One of Australia’s most anticipated retail portfolios is up for grabs, with 15 Good Guys stores on the market and generating investor interest both locally and overseas.
News
Mixed retail results for Australia’s capital cities
Australia’s two-paced retail market has continued to diverge, with rental growth in Sydney and Melbourne still gathering steam, while other cities tread water or lose ground.
5 articles found
Viewing 1 - 5
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.