Tim Gurner, Qualitas to deliver Parramatta build-to-rent tower GQ
News
Greystar picks Icon for $500m build-to-rent project in South Melbourne
Greystar’s latest development aims to play a big role in Australia’s largest urban renewal project, Fishermans Bend, housing 1500 residents in the inner city location.
News
Property evolution as Labor drives housing and green agenda
Bigger moves are expected in coming years as the government puts its social and economic plans into practice and property owners are readying for change.
News
Can build-to-rent play a greater role in tackling the rental crisis?
A rental crisis is emerging in Australia and looks set to worsen. Part of the solution, according to a growing chorus in the property industry, is to advance build-to-rent. Build-to-rent has had significant success overseas …
News
Samma and Brightlight expand build-to-rent pipeline in Melbourne
Samma Property Group and impact investment firm Brightlight have partnered to expand Melbourne’s build-to-rent pipeline with four new projects valued at $750m.
News
Push for new towers in post-COVID crisis city comeback
Property developers are stepping up the push for new city towers nationally in the expectation that office staff will return and apartment living will also surge as people are drawn back to city centres in coming years.
News
US build-to-rent specialist Greystar buys major site in Melbourne
US build-to-rent specialist Greystar has swooped on a major site in Melbourne that can accommodate more than 700 units, with the acquisition signalling the sector will keep firing even as developers struggle to sell apartments.
