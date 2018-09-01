Buy
Blacktown
News
NRMA eyes larger interest in Travelodge hotels
Australia’s best public toilet is at a Sydney shopping centre
It may be a turn of the tide for shoppers who shy away from public toilets.
Western Sydney’s ShopSmart changes hands for $25m
A major shopping precinct in western Sydney has changed hands for almost $25 million.
