Lendlease fund tests shopping mall market with $400m portfolio
Former Big W warehouse in Monarto sold for $21.45m
Sydney property group VIMG has paid $21.45m for the former Big W distribution centre in Monarto, and has started its search for tenants to occupy the mammoth 65,000sq m facility.
Strong investor interest in discount department stores Target and Big W
A Target and a Big W are attracting strong interest from investors chasing properties leased to the well-known discount department store retailers.
