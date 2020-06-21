Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Auburn
News
Chance to buy Aldi supermarket in western Sydney
News
Own a business and home in a heavenly location
A converted church property offers the opportunity to own a slice of SA history and run the business of your dreams in a truly heavenly location.
News
Hotel developer wins keys to major Auburn site
The future of a large industrial site at Auburn will be revealed in the coming months, after a Sydney hotel developer bought the property at auction. The private developer paid $4.2 million for the warehouse …
3 articles found
Viewing 1 - 3
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.