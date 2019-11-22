Taco Bell’s first Melbourne store to open on Chapel Street

Chapel Street has been revealed as the location of Melbourne’s first Taco Bell outlet, as the fast food brand continues its Australian expansion.

Days after revealing it was poised to announce its first Melbourne locale, the world’s largest Mexican chain confirmed that it would be at the South Yarra end of the famous retail and dining precinct.

The US-based food giant will open at 352 Chapel Street before the end of the year, after leasing the 320sqm, fully-fitted space from a private investor.

