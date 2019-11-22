Taco Bell’s first Melbourne store to open on Chapel Street
Chapel Street has been revealed as the location of Melbourne’s first Taco Bell outlet, as the fast food brand continues its Australian expansion.
Days after revealing it was poised to announce its first Melbourne locale, the world’s largest Mexican chain confirmed that it would be at the South Yarra end of the famous retail and dining precinct.
The US-based food giant will open at 352 Chapel Street before the end of the year, after leasing the 320sqm, fully-fitted space from a private investor.
Fitzroys agents James Lockwood and Lewis Waddell negotiated the deal, which is the latest in a string of moves as Taco Bell rolls out stores nationally.
Realcommercial revealed in September that the chain was scoping out Melbourne locations, having announced in October last year that had plans for more than 50 new stores in the pipeline across Australia.
Taco Bell’s Australian launch to date had only included Queensland, where it opened its first store in 2017 at Annerley and quickly opened more stores at North Lakes, Robina, Cleveland and Southport.
It also has plans for stores in New South Wales and the ACT.
Lockwood says Taco Bell saw good growth prospects in and around Chapel Street.
“Residential and commercial development in the area has both increased and prompted a shift in the immediate catchment’s demographics, which has brought a higher spend on food and beverage,” he says.
“Taco Bell is well-placed to offer its world famous Mexican-inspired cuisine throughout the day to the growing worker population, in the evening to local residents, and the nightlife crowd the descends on the length of Chapel Street, which remains the busiest clubs, bar and dining precinct of any of Melbourne’s retail strips south of the Yarra, and draws visitors from across Melbourne.”